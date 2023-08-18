Tropical development chances increase in Eastern, Central Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center has reported an increased tropical development chance for the Eastern and Central Atlantic oceans.

According to NHC, as of 8 a.m. Friday, a disorganized mass of showers and thunderstorms in association with an elongated trough of low pressure centered over 900 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 40% chance of development over the next seven days.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave further east has a 70% chance of development over the next seven days.

If a tropical development forms, it will likely take a northward turn away from Florida.

A third disturbance has recently emerged in the tropics with a 30% chance to develop over the next seven days.

A low-probability area also continues in the Gulf of Mexico, with a 30% chance of development over the next seven days and is moving westward.