Tropical development chances increase in Eastern, Central Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center has reported an increased tropical development chance for the Eastern and Central Atlantic oceans.
According to NHC, as of 8 p.m. Friday, a disorganized mass of showers and thunderstorms in association with an elongated trough of low pressure located east-southwest of the Lesser Antilles has a 40% chance of development over the next seven days.
Meanwhile, another elongated trough of low pressure located roughly halfway between
the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles has a 30% chance of development over the next seven days.
A third disturbance has recently emerged in the tropics with a 70% chance to develop over the next seven days.
If a tropical development forms, it will likely take a northward turn away from Florida.
A low-probability area also continues in the Gulf of Mexico, with a 50% chance of development over the next seven days and is moving westward.