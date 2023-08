Boil Water Notice in Fort Myers CREDIT City of Fort Myers

A boil water notice has been announced within Fort Myers.

The City of Fort Myers is repairing two 16″ main water breaks on Kingsbridge Boulevard.

(CREDIT: WINK News)

According to the City of Fort Myers, the following areas are under a boil water notice:

The entire subdivisions of Somerset Plantation

Arborwood Preserve

Legacy Gateway

Kingsbridge Plantation except Highgrove Pl

Oxbridge Way

Bradbury Way

Laughton Cir.

Stay tuned to WINK News for updates on the boil water notice.