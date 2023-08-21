Citizens hope Lee Civic Center keeps agricultural uses

Keeping the Lee Civic Center as an agricultural hub resonated the most with about 4,000 people who submitted an online Lee County government survey.

Those survey results were released Aug. 17 during a meet-and-greet session for the public and county staff at North Fort Myers Recreation Center, where many citizens said they would like to see an improved Lee Civic Center.

Continued agricultural-related uses on the property topped the survey list, with 2,010 responses hoping for new barns, stables and rodeo area, and 1,761 responses asking for continued 4-H club uses. Combined, that made for 3,771 responses among people hoping to keep an agricultural theme and feel to the center.

“We want the residents of Lee County to know that the 4-H club, the fair and all of the other events will continue to be held there,” said Mack Young, who six months ago became the county’s director of parks and recreation. “Our team has been addressing all the issues.”

