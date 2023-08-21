Man arrested for illegal harvest and transportation of saw palmetto berries

Luis Morales-Vasquez. Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man who illegally harvested and transported saw palmetto berries without a permit.

Luis Morales-Vazquez, 34, reportedly fled from CCSO while driving a white van. Morales-Vazquez then proceeded to run through several stop signs while trying to evade deputies, CCSO reports.

Morales-Vazquez was eventually stopped by another police vehicle, where it was discovered that the back of his van was filled with the berries.

Deputies proceeded to check their records to discover that he had no driver’s license or a license to harvest these berries.

Morales-Vazquez was arrested and charged with fleeing law enforcement and harvesting endangered plant life.