Lee County considers ordinance for adult arcades

Lee County Commissioners are discussing the possibility of prohibiting adult arcades in the county.

Raids in early 2023 happened at several arcades locally and across the state. Other areas in Florida have already enacted gaming ordinances and Lee County leaders may follow suit.

“What we did is we made adult arcades, or as they’re commonly referred to, internet cafes. We made them a prohibited use and then we also adopted provisions that make the ownership and use of simulated gambling devices illegal,” said R. Max Lohman, City Attorney for Palm Beach Gardens.

Games at Lee County adult arcade CREDIT WINK News

Lee County Commissioners are in the discussion stage if enacting a gaming ordinance in the county. Only 15 arcades statewide are legally authorized to operate slot machines.

The Florida Gaming Control Commission confirms 70 businesses in Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties were sent a warning letter.

“When you go to one of these arcades, you’re not contributing to the state. A and B, you’re in an illegal facility, so that facility does not offer any consumer protections,” said Eric Car, Director of External Affairs for the Florida Gaming Control Commission. “It’s just overall a bad operation for your community as they breed secondary crimes.”

Palm Beach Gardens enacted the ordinance in July to curtail illegal activity. Lohman encourages Lee County to consider adopting the ordinance.

“I think it’s a matter of public safety and quality of life. The government’s primary purpose is to provide health, safety and welfare to public. If we’re not doing those things, we’re not doing what our citizens are asking us and paying us to do,” Lohman said.

If found in violation of the ordinance, code enforcement can get involved. A business can face a $2,000 fine for the first violation; $5,000 the second time and $10,000 a third. The ordinance also imposes civil penalties on the property owner.