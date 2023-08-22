Missing 85-year-old reported in Bonita Springs

Daniel Hirth CREDIT Lee County Sheriff’s Department

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing and endangered person Daniel Hirth.

Daniel is an 85-year-old man with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5’8” and weighs 200 lbs. Daniel was last seen wearing a white or gray shirt and blue jeans in the area of the 8000 block of Palmas Grandes Boulevard, Bonita Springs.

He left that area driving a 2017 Nissan Murano with the license plate VK6SM. He is possibly in the Orlando, Florida area.

If you have any information on Daniel’s whereabouts, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Department at 239-477-1000