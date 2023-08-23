City of Palms Classic basketball tournament reaches milestone

The City of Palms Classic has announced the teams participating in this year’s milestone tournament.

The tournament, in its 50th year, tips off on Dec. 18.

“If you want to come see future NBA players before they make it to the NBA, this is where you come,” said Mary Schaack, the executive director of the City of Palms Classic.

Schaack joined with coaches at Florida SouthWestern State College’s Suncoast Credit Union Arena to reveal the 16 top teams playing.

“It’s a five-day window where we get to play against competition that we don’t see on a regular basis,” said Ryan Hercek, the head coach for Mariner High School.

What was once a local tournament grew into a national event. Hundreds of college basketball scouts and coaches go to the City of Palms Classic to see and evaluate top players showcasing their skills.

“We look at it as like a good stepping stone to get us ready for states,” said Marcus Kelley, point guard for Mariner High School.

The tournament website touts that 77 players from the City of Palms Classic tournament were on NBA rosters at the start of the 2021-2022 season. Moreover, there have been six number-one NBA draft picks since the start of the tournament.

Mariner will be the only local team on the court in the main bracket for the 2023 tournament.

Click here for information about tickets to the tournament.