Search for missing boater at lake in between FGCU and Miromar Lakes

Emergency crews are at North Lake Village in FGCU for a missing boater investigation.

Helicopters and dive teams are searching Lake Komo, which is in between North Lake Village housing and Miromar Lakes.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office held a presser Wednesday night.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said that it was a private vessel that came from Miromar Lakes.

He said that the victim, an FGCU student, went overboard and never returned.

FGCU Police Chief James Slapp said that FGCU will have counseling services available Thursday.

Walk-ins will be available for anyone who needs them.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.