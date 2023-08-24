Tropical Development formation in Gulf, with low possibility of reaching Florida; updates in Atlantic

Digital graphic of the Atlantic, tropics and Gulf Coast. Credit: The Weather Authority

A tropical development has begun to form in the Northwestern Caribbean Sea, with a low possibility of reaching the Southwest Florida area.

An area of low pressure could form in a couple of days over the Northwestern Caribbean Sea. Some gradual development of this system is possible over the weekend and early next week, and a tropical depression could form while it moves slowly northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico. There is a low percentage chance of further development, with a raised possibility of around 50% over the next seven days.

Digital graphic of the Gulf Coast. Credit: The Weather Authority

According to the National Hurricane Center, as of 5 a.m. Thursday, Franklin is moving toward the north near 13 mph. A turn to the northeast and then east-northeast with a decrease in forward speed is forecast during the next couple of days. Expected rainfall on the eastern islands are around one to three inches. The tropical storm will continue to move father away from the Dominican Republic and over the Southwestern Atlantic over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and Franklin is expected to become a hurricane in a couple of days.

Digital graphic of Tropical Storm Franklin’s trajectory. Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority will continue to give updates on possible Gulf Coast development throughout its cycle.