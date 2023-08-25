FGCU student honored after being found dead in Lake Como

Florida Gulf Coast University is remembering the loss of one of its own.

Friday night, the community has been left to mourn Graham McGrath after he was pulled from the water on Thursday.

Lake Como, near student housing at FGCU (CREDIT: WINK News)

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, McGrath fell off a boat Wednesday night. The Pike brother was on a boat with 13 other people. He was the only one who didn’t come back.

“I’m definitely seeing that there’s water that’s dangerous, that has deep areas that– where people get lost. And then for instance, we, you know, we had two minor children that were– they went into a shallow and then all of a sudden, went deep, and they wound up drowning,” said Journie Jacom.

Attorney Michael Beckman represents the parents of 12-year-old Gabby and 7-year-old Jemel Walker. They drowned on Lake Como in July of 2023. The parents are suing FGCU, claiming the university negligently maintained its beach without proper signage and warnings.

“I just think it’s really beautiful what they’ve done. Honestly, I’ve never seen anything like it before. It’s nice that it’s on campus, and that everyone can see the brotherhood that Pike has put together for Graham,” said Journie Jacom.

Lee County deputies said the investigation into McGrath’s death remains ongoing. Foul play has not been ruled out. Alcohol has also not been ruled out.

Tribute to Graham on Lake Como, near North Lake housing (CREDIT: WINK News)

Friends of McGrath have set up a memorial outside of Lake Como in tribute to him.