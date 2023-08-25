Tim Aten Knows: Fernandez the Bull Cuban Cafe expanding again

Q: Know anything about the Fernandez the Bull Cuban Cafe new location next to Malinche on Bonita Beach Road and 41? There is a banner up on the building. — Michelle Ison, Bonita Springs

A: A Bonita Springs location has been a long time coming for Naples-based Fernandez the Bull Cuban Cafe. The local family behind the historic restaurant concept has had a goal to open in Lee County for at least a decade.

“They’ve been trying to get us to come to Bonita for a really, really long time,” said Stephanie Figueroa, who co-owns and operates the local restaurants with her ex-husband, Lazaro Figueroa. “Our customers that drive from Fort Myers and Estero have been trying to get us to head north. We just haven’t been able to find the right spot. So, I definitely think that the customers are going to like having a closer option.”

