Tropical Wave Invest 93-L in the Caribbean, updates in Atlantic

An overview of possible tropical developments in the Gulf and Atlantic. Credit: The Weather Authority

A broad area of low pressure, Invest 93-L, is producing thunderstorm activity and disorganized showers over the Northwestern Caribbean Sea and eastern Gulf of Mexico.

According to the National Hurricane Center, as of 8 a.m., Friday, there is a 90% chance of a forming in the gulf over the next seven days. Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development of this system during the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this weekend or early next week while it moves generally northward over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

An overview of possible tropical developments in the Gulf and Atlantic. Credit: The Weather Authority

Meanwhile, as of 5 a.m. bulletin, the NHC reports Tropical storm Franklin is moving toward the east-northeast near 6 mph. A sharp turn toward the north is expected later Friday, followed by a northward to north-northwestward motion over the Western Atlantic through early next week.

An overview of possible tropical developments in the Gulf and Atlantic. Credit: The Weather Authority

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is forecast, and Franklin could become a hurricane within the weekend.

As of 2 a.m., Friday, the NHC reported a broad area of low pressure named AL 92 the Central Tropic Atlantic. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms located 1,000 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. There is a low 40% chance of formation within the next seven days.

The NHC reports a possible tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa early next week. Some slow development of this system is possible during the latter part of next week while the system moves westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic. There is a 20% chance of formation within the next seven days.

The Weather Authority will continue to give updates on possible Gulf Coast development throughout its cycle.