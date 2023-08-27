Charlotte County Schools closely monitoring Tropical Storm Idalia

Credit: WINK News

Charlotte County Public School students will have classes Monday, August 28.

Mark Vianello, the Superintendent of Schools, sent a message to parents that the district will monitor the storm system as it moves closer to the county.

“Charlotte County Public Schools continues to work in collaboration with the Charlotte County Emergency Operation Center to closely monitor the approach of Tropical Storm Idalia,” said Vianello. “The storm is forecasted to become a hurricane upon landfall and although Charlotte County is not currently in the cone of uncertainty, the chances of tropical force winds impacting Charlotte County are increasing due to expected intensity.”

Again, school will take place as normal Monday, August 28.

If the district decides school closings or cancellations are necessary after Monday, they will use the parent-connect phone system, place the information on the district website, and share the information with WINK News.