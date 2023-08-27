Potentially contaminated fuel at Southwest Florida gas stations

Gas pump. Credit: CBS

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services issued a warning Sunday. The agency said human error has led to potentially widespread fuel contamination.

It happened at the Port of Tampa but impacts stations in Southwest Florida.

Any fuel purchased after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, at stations supplied by Citgo from the Port of Tampa has a strong likelihood of being contaminated with diesel fuel according to FDCAS.

At this time, Citgo has not released the list of stations that received contaminated fuel. But, Citgo sells gas to BJs, 7-Eleven, and also some unbranded stations.

Experts tell WINK News contaminated gasoline and diesel have the potential to cause engine damage or make your car inoperable. Impacted stations have been asked to stop selling gas until contaminated fuel is replaced.

If you purchased gas from affected stations after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, report it to FDACS. You can file a complaint by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA or online at www.fdacs.gov.

Here are the affected gas stations, according to Florida Department of Agriculture: