Potentially contaminated fuel at Southwest Florida gas stations

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services issued a warning Sunday. The agency said human error has led to potentially widespread fuel contamination.
It happened at the Port of Tampa but impacts stations in Southwest Florida.
Any fuel purchased after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, at stations supplied by Citgo from the Port of Tampa has a strong likelihood of being contaminated with diesel fuel according to FDCAS.
At this time, Citgo has not released the list of stations that received contaminated fuel. But, Citgo sells gas to BJs, 7-Eleven, and also some unbranded stations.
Experts tell WINK News contaminated gasoline and diesel have the potential to cause engine damage or make your car inoperable. Impacted stations have been asked to stop selling gas until contaminated fuel is replaced.
If you purchased gas from affected stations after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, report it to FDACS. You can file a complaint by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA or online at www.fdacs.gov.
Here are the affected gas stations, according to Florida Department of Agriculture:
- Big Dan’s Car Wash: 39522 US Highway 19 N., Tarpon Springs
- 7-Eleven: 3437 US Highway 19, Holiday
- 7-Eleven: 13411 Fish Hawk Boulevard, Lithia
- 7-Eleven: 4325 Lee Boulevard, Lehigh Acres
- 7-Eleven: 12750 South Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers
- 7-Eleven: 290 Lakeland Park Road, Lakeland
- 7-Eleven: 720 Chiquita Boulevard, North Cape Coral
- 7-Eleven: 2604 Skyline Boulevard, Cape Coral
- 7-Eleven: 940 S Broad St., Brooksville
- 7-Eleven: 1626 Meadow Road, Lehigh Acres
- 7-Eleven: 2401 James Redman Parkway, Plant City
- 7-Eleven: 601 Pine Island Rd. S.W., Cape Coral
- 7-Eleven: 6050 Dean Dairy Road, Zephyrhills
- 7-Eleven: 714 Burnt Store Road, Cape Coral
- BJ’s Wholesale: 1929 Pine Island Road N.E., Cape Coral
- BJ’s Wholesale: 9372 Ben C Pratt Six Mile Cypress Pkwy., Fort Myers
- BJ’s Wholesale: 13585 NE 86th Path, Lady Lakes
- Handy Foods Store #86: 21321 Palm Beach Blvd., Alva
- Handy Foods Store #87: 3205 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres
- Superday CITGO: 1595 South McCall Road, Port Charlotte
- Bolton One LLC: 15434 US Highway 19, Hudson
- JHW #310 – DBA Avenue CITGO: 11867 N. Williams St., Dunellon
- AL Prime – Daytona Beach: 1898 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach
- Quick & Easy Stop: 4529 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota
- Palmers Easy Stop: 903 Cattleman Rd., Sarasota
- Faulkenburg CITGO: 5320 Faulkenburg Road, Tampa
- Choice Food & Gas: 310 N Central Ave., Umatilla
- 2K Express 5: 6202 N 40th St., Tampa
- Perfection Station 5: 9931 N Florida Ave., Tampa