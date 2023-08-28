Lee County has not issued evacuation orders for Tropical Storm Idalia

Estero Recreation Center (Photo via Lee County government)

The Lee County Government announced that evacuation orders will not be issued for the upcoming Tropical Storm Idalia.

As of 1 p.m., Officials state the Emergency Operations Center will shift to a level two activation, meaning that Lee County will release more updates on plans regarding Idalia throughout its cycle.

Lee County is currently under a state of local emergency and cautions people to act accordingly during the storm. It is also anticipated that evacuation orders will not be issued given the current route of the tropical storm.