Tropical Storm Idalia picks up momentum; likely to strengthen into a hurricane today

The National Hurricane Center now expects to see Idalia develop into a hurricane Monday and by Wednesday, a major hurricane with winds in excess of 115 mph.

As of 8:00 a.m. it is moving north at 8 mph. Maximum sustained winds are 65 mph.

While the storm is still predicted to hit to our north, The Weather Authority Meteorologists said Southwest Florida will see rains, wind, and experience some beach erosion Tuesday and Wednesday.

Watches and Warnings

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Chokoloskee to Indian Pass Florida, including Tampa Bay

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Yucatan Peninsula from Tulum to Rio Lagartos, including Cozumel

Isle of Youth Cuba

Dry Tortugas Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Lower Florida Keys west of the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge

South of Englewood to Chokoloskee in Collier County

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Englewood to Indian Pass Florida, including Tampa Bay

Storm Classifications from NHC:

Tropical Depression: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less.

A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less. Tropical Storm: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph.

A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph. Hurricane: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or higher.

A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or higher. Major Hurricane: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or higher, corresponding to a Category 3, 4 or 5 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

The Weather Authority will continue to give updates on possible Gulf Coast development throughout its cycle.