Allegiant Air grounds flights Wednesday due to Hurricane Idalia

All Allegiant Air flights to and from Punta Gorda Airport, or PGD, scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled due to Hurricane Idalia.

The flights were from and to Allentown, Pennsylvania; Flint, Michigan; Nashville and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“Airport staff is working to secure the airport property and make preparations for potential impacts from Idalia,” airport officials said. “Punta Gorda Airport and its runways will remain open as long as conditions are safe. However, if winds are sustained at 50 mph, aircraft operations and tower operation will cease, and we will continue to follow recommendations from Charlotte County Emergency Management.”

