Lee County Hurricane Idalia press conference held, no evacuation orders issued

The Lee County Government announced that evacuation orders will not be issued for the upcoming Hurricane Idalia.

The decision was made given the current route of the tropical storm.

Officials state the Emergency Operations Center will shift to a level one activation, meaning that Lee County will release more updates on plans regarding Idalia throughout its cycle.

Lee County is currently under a state of local emergency and cautions people to act accordingly during the storm.

However, the county does plan to open two “safe havens” Monday evening. “These are not shelters,” said Betsy Clayton, Communications Director – Lee County Government, in a release. “They are a safe place for anyone who does not feel secure in their housing situation, such as people living in an Ian-damaged home or a trailer or motorhome.”

The safe haven locations are North Fort Myers Recreation Center and Estero Recreation Center.

If you seek transportation to the safe havens, Lee County will provide transportation to those facilities until 12:30 p.m., Tuesday. The shuttles will cease transportation for the safety of the drivers.

Lee County Government offices are closed for the duration of the storm. Garbage pick-up is available Tuesday, and people are encouraged to secure their trash receptacles afterwards.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed their Marine Unit is making contact with boat homeowners to secure their vessels ahead of the storm. The Community Response Unit is working with Veteran & Human Services to provide resources to homeless residents.

Marceno mentions that services will become unavailable if winds hit 45 mph.

The next update will be later Tuesday afternoon.