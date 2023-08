Punta Gorda parking garage Credit: The City of Punta Gorda

One Punta Gorda parking garage is closed due to the upcoming storm scheduled to hit Florida on Wednesday morning.

Herald Court Centre parking garage is closed to the public as of Tuesday.

The City of Punta Gorda said it will be stored for Punta Gorda police and the fire department.

They said if your car is in the garage, please get it out immediately. Cars remaining in the garage may be ticketed.