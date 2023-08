Though Hurricane Idalia never made direct contact with Southwest Florida, as its eyewall crept north along the west coast of Florida, it still sent wet storms over the area, even leading to a road closure in Sanibel.

Road flooding, Tuesday afternoon and into the night, has caused John Morris Road, leading to Bunche Beach near the Sanibel Causeway, to close.

The roadway will be closed for an unknown amount of time, said authorities.

Read more about Hurricane Idalia.