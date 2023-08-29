Hurricane Idalia expected to rapidly intensify

The National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Idalia has shifted west. It currently has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph with higher gusts. Idalia is now expected to rapidly intensify and become a dangerous major hurricane over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday, before landfall.

As of 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, it is now moving at 14 mph to the north.

The Weather Authority Meteorologists anticipate Tuesday afternoon Southwest Florida will see thunderstorms, wind gusts up to 50 mph and experience some storm surge and flooding Tuesday and Wednesday.

Watches and Warnings

Storm Surge Warning:

Englewood northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay

Hurricane Warning

Middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay

Tropical Storm Warning

Chokoloskee northward to the Middle of Longboat Key

Storm Surge Watch

Chokoloskee northward to Englewood, including Charlotte Harbor

Hurricane Watch

Englewood to the Middle of Longboat Key

Storm Classifications from NHC:

Tropical Depression: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less.

A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less. Tropical Storm: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph.

A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph. Hurricane: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or higher.

A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or higher. Major Hurricane: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or higher, corresponding to a Category 3, 4 or 5 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

