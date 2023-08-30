Bunche Beach waters rise from Idalia

The flooding from Hurricane Idalia has reached Bunche Beach.

There was about three inches of water on Bunche Beach along San Carlos Preserve, Wednesday afternoon. On the sides of the roadways, there was about nine to 10 inches, and it continues to rise as the tide comes in.

Since 11 a.m., the flood continues to push into the roadway leading up to the beach. White caps were spotted along the water, coming over picnic tables and downed signs.



A group of people told WINK News how thankful they were that this flooding at the beach was their biggest issue close to home. Idalia looked different for them compared to Ian. Last night, they said that they got together for a hurricane party with neighbors.

“PTSD, and that’s why we’re all together. Some people actually left. They couldn’t stay, their anxiety was just off the chart, and they had to leave, but the rest of us tried to get through it OK. It’s important that we’re all here together,” said one of the people on Bunche Beach.

People were seen driving up and down the road attempting to get to the beach and see the damage. Some had to stop midway in the road and turn around because the flooding was too high for their cars to handle.