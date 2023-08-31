Punta Gorda restaurants reopen after Hurricane Idalia

Flooded downtown streets and high winds didn’t dissuade Punta Gorda restaurant owners and managers from opening their doors as soon as they could.

“This isn’t our first rodeo,” said Patti Allen, general manager of Fishermen’s Village, which was open and operating Thursday, a day after Hurricane Idalia brushed Charlotte County.

From the looks of flooded streets in downtown Punta Gorda on Wednesday, it was difficult to imagine that a day later most of its restaurants would be open and serving, with business as usual.

Dean’s South of the Border, 130 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda, had some water intrusion, but it was quickly squeezed out, and on Thursday the first patrons of the day were enjoying their meals, said spokesperson Alena Hawkshead.

