Fort Myers woman arrested for house deed forgery

Suenahmie Meoshie Bradford. Credit: Fort Myers Police Department

The Fort Myers Police Department has arrested a woman who forged house deed documents for three Fort Myers homes.

According to FMPD, a concerned neighbor reported an unfamiliar person walking around the property located next door. Deputies responded to the call and spoke with the person living in the home, Suenahmie Meoshie Bradford.

Bradford claimed the property was previously abandoned and purchased by her. She produced a quitclaim deed to legitimize her claim, FMPD claims.

Detectives investigated Bradford about the legitimacy of the documents and discovered she attempted to file a false deed for the property in question at the Lee Clerk Court Office.

There were recorded accounts that Bradford also attempted to file quitclaim deeds for two other homes in the City of Fort Myers.

FMPD said Bradford attempted to forge quitclaim deeds to steal properties from homeowners.

She was arrested on Aug. 30, on charges of grand theft, filing false documents related to real property and uttering forged deeds.