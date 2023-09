Digital map overview of the car crash on I-75S near Bonita Springs Rd exit123. Credit Florida Traffic Online

A car crash near Bonita Springs Road on I-75 Southbound between exit 123 Bonita Springs Road and exit 116 Corkscrew Road which caused heavy traffic delays.

The crash happened sometime around 6:30 a.m., Friday.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

The crash has clear and normal traffic has resumed.