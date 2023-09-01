Nearing peak hurricane season, NHC watching new development

Tropical tracker. CREDIT: WINK News

With peak hurricane season less than two weeks away, the National Hurricane Center is observing more Atlantic developments and monitoring several named systems.

An advisory was issued Friday for Hurricane Franklin, Post-Tropical Cyclone Idalia, Tropical Storm Jose and once again for a tropical depression made up of the remnants of Gert.

According to NHC’s 11 a.m. tropical weather outlook, showers and thunderstorm activity from a low-pressure system, identified as AL94, show signs of organization. This system is west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Within the past 24 hours, the low-pressure system has become more defined.

NHC says that based on this evidence, “advisories are likely to be initiated on a tropical depression or tropical storm later this morning.”

AL94 is moving between 10 and 15 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic in a northwestward direction. Formation chances are nearly 100% within the next 48 hours.

Another tropical wave should travel off the west coast of Africa over the upcoming weekend. Tropical Depression 12 has only recently formed from this wave while moving westward to west-northwestward over the eastern and central portions of the tropical Atlantic.

Since peak hurricane season is Sept. 10, it’s not surprising that environmental conditions seem conducive for gradual development for the next several days. This wave has a 50% chance of forming over the next week.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Jose is expected to be absorbed by Hurricane Franklin in the north Atlantic, Friday night.

Finally, Idalia, now a post-tropical storm, is supposed to bring tropical storm conditions to Bermuda by Saturday.

