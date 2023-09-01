Tim Aten Knows: Ian-damaged 7-Eleven to reopen in Naples

Q: Any idea when the 7-Eleven downtown on Third Street will reopen? If ever? Thanks! — Catelyn Juliano, Naples

A: Nearly a year after storm surge from Hurricane Ian extensively damaged the longtime 7-Eleven convenience store on Third Street South, plans are underway to rebuild its gutted interior and reopen the store in downtown Naples.

“Permits for a completely new floor plan, including the latest coffee inventions, frozen drink concoctions, fresh salad programs, hot foods, pastries and assorted cheese breads. The store is finally in the preliminary permit stages,” said Terry Hutchison, the franchisee of that 7-Eleven store, which originally opened in May 1966. “We anticipate an opening date in either late 2023 or early 2024. We are striving for the earlier date. Oh, thank heaven!”

