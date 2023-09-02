Water advisories for Lee and Collier County beaches

Before you embark on your beach plans, the Health Department is warning people to stay out of the water in Lee and Collier counties.

High levels of bacteria that can increase one’s risk of water-borne illnesses (and rusty nails) are connected to Hurricane Idalia.

According to Florida’s Department of Health, heavy winds and rain can negatively impact coastal waters. Excessive amounts of rain and storm surges can increase the level of harmful bacteria in the water.

Fort Myers Beach.

The Department of Health also said the sources of bacteria vary, from failing septic systems, sewer line breaks, overflowing man holes and wildlife.

Storm surge and floodwater have also brought debris, such as rusty nails, onto the beaches.

The Department of Health advises visitors to avoid swimming in the water until bacteria levels are considered normal. They will begin testing the water once conditions are safe and accessible.

Click here to check the water conditions of beaches in Southwest Florida.