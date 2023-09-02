Are you prepared for the next hurricane? Guide to storm readiness

An aerial view of a neighborhood during a hurricane. Credit: WINK

With peak hurricane season approaching, it’s essential to keep disaster supply kits at the ready and have a plan to ride the storm as smoothly as possible.

Before the storm

The Florida Division of Emergency Management released a checklist to help Floridians prepare for the worst.

Disaster Supply Kit Checklist (CREDIT: Florida Division of Emergency Management)

Keeping important documents, such as insurance cards and banking information, close and safe is helpful. These items should also be kept in a waterproof container.

If the power goes out, you cannot use certain machines such as dishwashers, washing machines and dryers. Remember to wash clothes and run your dishwasher before the storm hits.

It may be helpful to look at possible contractors to use if your home is damaged from the storm before it hits. If you had work done by a contractor before the storm and maintained a good relationship with them, keep their information.

During the storm

Florida has faced many dangerous storms (Hurricane Ian) that are hard to forget. Keeping calm is difficult when you worry about the worst.

Part of the horrible feelings stemming from storms is a loss of control. Preparing beforehand and knowing you’ve done all you can will help ease this feeling.

Forms of entertainment can help keep your mind off things. On the Disaster Supply Checklist above, books, downloaded shows/films or DVDs can be used with and without power.

The Warm Line can be reached at 1-800-945-1355 daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The National Suicide Hotline is 988.

After the storm

Insurance village at Punta Gorda CREDIT WINK News

Insurance villages are held for homeowners having trouble getting their claims approved by their insurance. At insurance villages, you can speak to a representative of your insurance provider directly, present your claim, and possibly walk out with a check. The dates for insurance villages in September will be released soon.

Click here to file an insurance complaint online.

Boil water notices are sometimes put in place after strong storms hit. Be mindful of advisories and make sure you have a device that can boil water/plenty of bottled water to last until help arrives.

Click here for boil water notices.