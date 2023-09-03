Port Charlotte continues Hurricane Idalia recovery

Hurricane Idalia unleashed its fury upon the Gulf Coast. High tide added to the mess, turning streets into rivers. The damage is staggering as homes, vehicles and businesses grappled knee high waters. The surge caused floods in areas of SWFL, one being Port Charlotte.

Many Port Charlotte neighborhoods suffered from flooding during Hurricane Idalia, including the home of Wayne and Melissa Spence, who WINK met on Wednesday after their home took on water.

The floodwaters had seeped through the floors and sides of their home, with the waters reaching several inches high on the first floor. Also, the backyard was completely submerged.

Melissa told WINK News she rushed to wake up her husband on Tuesday at 2 a.m. when she realized there was flooding.

She then tried to recede the water from her Port Charlotte home.

“I have every towel that I own down on the floors trying to dry everything,” Melissa said. “On the back patio, we’re going to have to squeeze it out. I already told them in a few hours they’re going to have to help me come in and get everything cleaned out.”

And Melissa told WINK that she was going to hold off on the cleaning in case she saw any more water come into her home, because another high tide was projected to come in Wednesday afternoon.

But the water had receded instead.

Melissa also said a huge concern of hers is the risk of their livelihood after losing almost more than half of her husband’s work tools. He is a handyman.

But she said she is trying to remain positive as things will get better with time.

To read more about how Hurricane Idalia affected SWFL, click here.