Veterans help send supplies for Hurricane Idalia recovery

The devastation from Hurricane Idalia echoes similar sights from Hurricane Ian. After the storm, people are looking toward recovering and trying to recoup their losses.

Locally, the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Lehigh Acres is lending a helping hand, sending supplies up to Perry, which was heavily affected by the storm.

Veterans have been hard at work loading up trucks with anything the people in Perry may need after Hurricane Idalia devastated their area.

There’s water, cleaning supplies, canned food, baby food, pet food, anything that may help.

“Hurricane Ian destroyed a lot of the businesses on Fort Myers Beach. Where my post is, 10097, is right down near, we had over six feet of water in the building,” said Kenn Corr, FMB Americana Legion Post Commander.

Now, not even a year later, Southwest Florida American Legion Post commanders are helping those in Northwest Florida the same way they helped us.

“Last year, the devastation was so incredible that it had us all in tears, and to see our brothers and sisters in the north go through the same thing kind of made it special to us. We owe and we intend to repay in kind,” said Terry Daugherty, the District 13 commander in Southwest Florida.

Daugherty said that once Hurricane Idalia hit his family up north, he did not hesitate and immediately started fundraising.

He said he raised over $5,000 in three days.

Daughetry said he is driving this truck up to North Florida, Tuesday morning, and he expects this truck to be full by then.