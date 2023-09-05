WINK News

Entrepreneur brings ‘Shark Tank’-type competition back to Babcock Ranch

Author: Nancy Semon, Gulfshore Business
The owner of venture capital firm Mo Aloo Ventures is bringing TechXpedition back to Babcock Ranch in April for the second year, and again will put up $10,000 seed money for the winning entrepreneur. 

Priya Ahluwalia, an entrepreneur in her own right, moved to Babcock Ranch in June 2021 and quickly became a mentor to budding entrepreneurs through the area’s first high-tech competition. In May, she became president of the Rotary Club of Babcock Ranch. 

