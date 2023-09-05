Invest 95 moves toward Atlantic, 100% chance of forming into a tropical development

Near 100% chance of tropical development from Invest 95. Credit: The Weather Authority

An area of low pressure, Invest 95, has a 100% chance of becoming a tropical development in the Central and Eastern Atlantic within the next seven days.

According to the National Hurricane Center, if current trends continue, advisories would be issued later Tuesday on a tropical system moving west-northwest at approximately 15 to 20 mph across the Central and Eastern Atlantic.

A hurricane is likely to form throughout the week while the system moves over western portions of the Atlantic, NOAA reports.

Many model plots keep it out of the Caribbean but not all of them. For now, the American, European and other prominent models keep it well east of Florida.

Near 100% chance of tropical development from Invest 95. Credit: The Weather Authority

Meanwhile, according to WINK meteorologist Nikki Sheaks, a wave moving from Africa has a 70% chance of becoming a tropical development. Early tracking of this development shows no threat to Florida if a tropical development were to form.

The Weather Authority will continue to update any information regarding Invest 95 during its cycle.