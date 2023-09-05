9-year-old hero rings bell at Golisano, ending chemotherapy

Michael ringing the bell at Golisano Children’s Hospital (CREDIT: WINK News)

A family is celebrating after their 9-year-old son rang the bell at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Michael Rivera underwent chemotherapy for HLH, a unique inflammatory syndrome that can be fatal. The disease caused his body to attack his own immune system.

Michael got sick in December. His parents brought him to the emergency room at Golisano. After some tests, they found out that his kidneys were shutting down.

Several more rounds of chemotherapy followed for Michael, but he has now successfully beaten HLH. He is healthy and doing all the things he loves, like playing his favorite video game, “Fortnite.”

His family and care team celebrated his recovery with a party.

When asked what Michael liked about Golisano, he said he loves everyone who took care of him and plans to come back and visit.