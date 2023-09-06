Serial burglar caught on camera in Fort Myers Beach

The search is on for a man known as the Fort Myers Beach Bandit, who is responsible for multiple thefts.

In one incident he was caught on camera, and recently he was chased off by a homeowner who found the thief in his laundry room.

Early Tuesday morning, security cameras caught the Fort Myers Beach Bandit on video, and at least one neighbor chased him down the road.

People in the area are saying the guy was trying to get into cars and unlocked rooms.

The video footage shows the suspect wearing black shorts with a red stripe, a pink backpack and some gray cloth over his head. The car seen in the footage was locked, and he moved on.

Another video shows the burglar outside trying to get into two more locked cars, before successfully getting inside an unlocked truck. The truck wasn’t locked and the bandit found $30 inside the glove compartment.

Two neighbors told WINK News their Bluetooth speakers disappeared from their house.

WINK News spoke to three people who said they had cash or valuables stolen.

“Obviously the guy is desperate to be going under people’s houses at 3 in the morning looking for electronics and cash and pills. That’s a sorry scene,” said Erik Henrickson, one of those who had his Bluetooth speaker stolen.

“I would have gave the guy the money if he just asked for it, you know, you don’t have to go in messing with doors and people’s stuff, you know,” said Scott Emler, who had cash stolen out of his vehicle.

“The fact of just having somebody at your place when you don’t want it,” said Anita Turner, who had two Bluetooth speakers stolen.

The victims told WINK News the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is on the case, but so far there’s no sign of the suspect.

If you have any information on these thefts, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.