Fort Myers councilman releases song to help Ian victims

A Fort Myers councilman wrote a song that inspires hope as the town and many people across Southwest Florida look to build back from Hurricane Ian.

Bill Veach’s song also urges people to donate and help those in need.

Full disclosure: Bill Veach wrote this song about a year before Ian hit.

He said the inspiration came from flooding from things like high tide and storm surge but said the words carried extra weight after Ian hit.

He said that he could barely sing the song after the storm. Now, he’s using it to help his neighbors and ensure they’re not forgotten.

“A lot of people are still having PTSD from the storm, so, I think sometimes, one of the reasons I put the song out is because I think that can be cleansing,” Veach said.

Veach doesn’t want any money from the song. Instead, he hopes people who listen to the song will donate to the Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation.

He said the charity gives money directly to people on the island who desperately need the help.

“I know a lot of people who are still suffering from the trauma of the storm, and I think one thing about the song is it’s about that kind of helplessness, you know, because a lot of the times, by the time the water is coming, you don’t have a lot of options,” Veach said.

The full song: