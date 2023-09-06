Tropical Storm Lee rapidly intensifies; forecast to be an extremely dangerous hurricane

Tropical Storm Lee continues to intensify in the Atlantic. Lee is moving toward the west-northwest at approximately 16 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center 5 a.m. Wednesday forecast.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Tropical force winds are extending outward up to 80 mph, NHC reports.

The Leeward Islands could be impacted by Tropical Storm Lee in the coming days. It remains to be seen how severe the storm could be.

According to the Weather Authority’s chief meteorologist, Tropical Storm Lee is expected to become a major hurricane.

“[Tropical Storm Lee] is expected to become a powerful storm this week, with the NHC calling for a Category 4 Major Hurricane in their first cone,” said Matt Devitt on his Facebook page. “I’m expecting, along with the NHC, this to become at least a Category 4 Hurricane. I also can’t rule out a Category 5 at peak strength, which a few models indicate. Too early to note what intensity it would be if it makes landfall (or completely stays out to sea).”

Tropical Storm Lee. CREDIT: WINK News

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure behind it now has a 60% chance of becoming a tropical development in the Central and Eastern Atlantic within the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center. Post-Tropical Storm Franklin, a few hundred miles northeast of the Azores, has a 10% chance of formation.

Current tracking of this tropical storm shows no threat to Florida if a tropical development were to form.

Many model plots keep Lee out of the Caribbean but not all of them. For now, the American, European and other prominent models keep it well east of Florida.

The Weather Authority will continue to update any information regarding Invest 95 during its cycle.