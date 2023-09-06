Sizzle Dining attracts record number of restaurants

Sizzle Dining is setting records this year before the first table is set for restaurant week in Southwest Florida. A record 95 local restaurants, more than double last year’s total, have signed on to participate in the annual three-week event that kicks off Thursday.

“We’re at 95 official restaurants. There are 61 in Collier, 33 in Lee and, believe it or not, one in Charlotte, that’s Babcock Ranch, for the first time ever,” said Sizzle Dining co-founder Guy Clarke. “We’ve got 44 first-timers on board this year, which is very exciting; most first-timers I’ve ever, ever, ever had. I mean, last year alone, we had 47 total restaurants. This year, I’ve got 44 first-timers.”

