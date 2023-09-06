Happening Now: FWC rescues manatees from Whiskey Creek canal

The FWC removing a manatee from the Whiskey Creek canal for relocation. Credit: WINK

The five manatees that are currently stuck in the Whiskey Creek canal are being rescued by The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC confirmed Wednesday morning that the manatees will be rescued and relocated away from the canal.

Following Hurricane Idalia, the FWC had received multiple calls pertaining to displaced animals swimming into places where they cannot escape from.

FWC preparing to save manatees stuck in Whiskey Creek canal. Credit: WINK

Originally, the FWC had announce of no intentions in relocated the manatees since it was perceived that they were in no immediate danger. However, FWC representatives changed their mind on the situation and decided to rescue the manatees on Friday.

Citizens monitoring the Whiskey Creek canal. Credit: WINK

The approximate time of the rescue is expected to be around Wednesday afternoon.

WINK News will keep you updated with new information as we monitor the event.