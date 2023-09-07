Cape Coral City Council Wednesday meeting highlights

Cape Coral City Council

The City of Cape Coral held a council meeting Wednesday night, and here are some of the highlights from their meeting.

The City Council voted to begin contract negotiations with Interim City Manager Michael Ilczyszyn to become the permanent city manager.

Resolution 249-23, was approved. It allows for the City of Cape Coral to respond to areas also served by the Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District.

Another resolution was approved to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new development and redevelopment on parking lot sites in the South Cape.

This change reflects a market-driven approach, allowing owners to determine how much parking their site needs. The existing six city parking areas will continue to provide parking for the public.

The council also approved a resolution that will accept grant funding from the Lee County

Tourist Development Council to continue maintenance at Four Mile Cove Ecological Park,

Sirenia Vista Park, Rotary Park and the Glover Bight Boardwalk.

The City of Cape Coral also announced that it has received beach and shoreline maintenance funding for over 20 years to ensure a pleasant experience for residents and visitors.