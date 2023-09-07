Hurricane Lee upgraded to Category 2 storm; Tropical Depression 14 forms in Eastern Atlantic

Hurricane Lee. Credit WINK

Hurricane Lee has been upgraded to a category 2 hurricane as per the 11 a.m. advisory, Thursday, from the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC reports that Lee is moving west-northwest near 15 mph. This motion is expected to continue through Friday. A slower motion toward the west-northwest is forecast over the weekend.

Tropical Depression 14 has also formed in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic Ocean as of 11 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.

The depression is moving toward the west-northwest, near 17 mph. This motion is expected to continue during the next seven days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected during the next several days, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later Thursday.

WINK News Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt expects the storm to develop into a hurricane over the course of a week.

NEW: Tropical Depression #14 has formed west of Africa as of 11 AM Thursday. Expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it heads north into the open Atlantic over the next week. Next name is #Margot. @WINKNews #TD14 pic.twitter.com/nB5J3qnCwj — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) September 7, 2023

If the tropical depression continues to intensify into a hurricane, Margot will become the name of the storm.

WINK News will keep updating information regarding Tropical Depression 14 throughout its cycle.