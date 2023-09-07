Parrot Head Club says goodbye to Jimmy Buffett

Toes in the sand, a beer in one hand, a cheeseburger in the other. What better way to say goodbye to Jimmy Buffett?

The Naples Parrot Head Club held a memorial on Vanderbilt Beach Thursday night in honor of the late musician, complete with live music, great food, a lot of Hawaiian shirts, Jimmy Buffett’s greatest hits and a very special goodbye at sunset.

“We all have flowers to throw in,” said Grace Swinford, Naples Parrot Head Club President. “This is what we do when a member of our club passes away. We always do a sunset, and we come out and we stand by the ocean, watch the sun go down, and put the flowers in and let them go, and we think that’s what Jimmy would like us to do.”

The group said that it has been a sad week for Buffett fans. It has brought the idea of family and friendship to the forefront, and the Parrot Head community is closer than ever.