SWFL High School Football: Week 3

Week 3 of the high school football season is headlined by two of the top teams facing off in a must see matchup. In the WINK News Game of the Week, Bishop Verot travels to Dunbar to face the Tigers. Both teams were a game short of the state finals a year ago. This year, both are determined to get back there and go even further.

Bishop Verot at Dunbar

Bishop Verot routs Dunbar 49-14 to end Dunbar’s county game winning streak at 18.

South Fort Myers at North Fort Myers

South Fort Myers hangs on to beat North Fort Myers 14-7.

Gulf Coast at Port Charlotte

Port Charlotte shuts out Gulf Coast 38-0 in the team’s first regular season home game since Sept. 2022.

SFCA at Community School of Naples

Community School of Naples dominates SFCA 44-0 in the team’s home opener.

Friday Games:

Fort Myers 38 Riverdale 14

Cape Coral 13 Bonita Springs 7 (OT)

Mariner 46 Ida Baker 6

Naples 33 Immokalee 17

Oasis 25 Canterbury 18

East Lee County 33 Island Coast 7

Lake Gibson 26 Lehigh 20

Lemon Bay 42 Gateway 10

Estero 24 Cypress Lake 0

Manatee 46 Charlotte 7

George Jenkins 46 DeSoto 7

Bartow 24 Golden Gate 13

Monsignor Pace 41 Lely 6

LaBelle 26 St. John Neumann 14

Cardinal Mooney 37 ECS 17

Moore Haven 40 Westminster Christian 20

Lake Brantley 61 Palmetto Ridge 26

Delray American Heritage 41 Aubrey Rogers 6

First Baptist 44 American Collegiate 22

Gateway Charter 45 Trinity Prep 0

Donahue Catholic 47 The Classical Academy of Sarasota 6