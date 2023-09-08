Friday’s Furry Friends: Magnolia, Phil

For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Collier County Domestic Animals Services to showcase two adorable dogs ready to be adopted.

This week’s featured dogs:

Magnolia is a 3-year-old bully mix. She is a relaxed dog who can be a couch potato or an energetic machine. Magnolia loves to play with her “Jolly” ball, which makes her a perfect companion to play soccer or kickball with! magnolia is a happy girl that gets along with everyone.

Phil is a 4-year-old chihuahua. This 6-pound dog needs to take a few minutes to warm up to you, but once he’s comfortable, he’ll want to cuddle with you all the time. Phil gets along well with other animals and enjoys car rides. He will put a smile on any person’s face, which makes Phil the perfect furry friend for any family.

During the month of September, CCDAS will have a football-themed promotion for people looking to adopt. If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Miami Dolphins win a Sunday football game, then all adoption fees will be waived for that week.

There are around 150 animals just waiting to be adopted at CCDAS. You can visit the Collier County Domestic Animal Services website or contact them at 239-252-7387. You can also visit them at 7610 Davis Blvd. in Naples.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.