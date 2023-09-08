Hurricane Lee expected to maintain its intensity; Tropical Storm Margot forecast to strengthen

hurricane lee cone. Credit: The Weather Authority

Thursday evening, Hurricane Lee had been upgraded to a Category 5 major hurricane advisory per the National Hurricane Center. As of the 5 a.m. Friday advisory, NHC reports Lee is expected to maintain its intensity through Friday.

Lee is expected to remain a major hurricane through early next week.

Hurricane Lee has winds moving at 165 mph. The NHC reports that Lee is moving west-northwest near 14 mph. This motion is expected to continue through Friday. A slower motion toward the west-northwest is forecast over the weekend.

#BREAKING 🌀 Hurricane #Lee strengthens to a Category 5, first of 2023. Lee has rapidly strengthened from 80 mph early this morning to 160 mph now in just 18 hours. NHC has new peak intensity at 180 mph. Models have not changed for Florida, still keep it well east. I have the… pic.twitter.com/juQSh0ymCY — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) September 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Margot is forecast to strengthen as maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthen is expected during the next few days. Margot is forecast to become a hurricane over the weekend, according to the NHC.

Current projections show Margot is not expected to reach Florida.

Margot is moving 16 mph west-northwest. This motion is expected to continue during the next seven days.

WINK News will keep updating information regarding Hurricane Lee throughout its cycle.