Hurricane Lee expected to maintain its intensity; Tropical Storm Margot forecast to strengthen

Thursday evening, Hurricane Lee had been upgraded to a Category 5 major hurricane advisory per the National Hurricane Center. As of the 5 a.m. Friday advisory, NHC reports Lee is expected to maintain its intensity through Friday.
Lee is expected to remain a major hurricane through early next week.
Hurricane Lee has winds moving at 165 mph. The NHC reports that Lee is moving west-northwest near 14 mph. This motion is expected to continue through Friday. A slower motion toward the west-northwest is forecast over the weekend.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Margot is forecast to strengthen as maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph with higher gusts.
Gradual strengthen is expected during the next few days. Margot is forecast to become a hurricane over the weekend, according to the NHC.
Current projections show Margot is not expected to reach Florida.
Margot is moving 16 mph west-northwest. This motion is expected to continue during the next seven days.
