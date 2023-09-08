Hurricane Lee downgraded to a category 4 storm

11 a.m. Hurricane Lee cone. Credit: The Weather Authority

Hurricane Lee has been downgraded to a Category 4 major hurricane. As of the 11 a.m. Friday advisory, the National Hurricane Center reports Lee is expected to remain a powerful hurricane throughout the weekend and into early next week.

Hurricane Lee has winds moving at 155 mph. The NHC reports that Lee is moving west-northwest near 13 mph. This motion is expected to continue through Friday. A slower motion toward the west-northwest is forecast over the weekend.

The previous night, Lee became a Category 5 storm.

Here’s last night’s flight inside the eye of Cat 5 #hurricaneLee pic.twitter.com/I9Gmy4sHut — Hurricane Hunters (@53rdWRS) September 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Margot is forecast to strengthen, though maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthening is expected during the next few days. Margot is forecast to become a hurricane over the weekend, according to the NHC.

Current models forecast Margot will not reach Florida during the duration of its cycle.

Margot is moving 17 mph west-northwest. This motion is expected to continue during the next seven days.

WINK News will keep updating information regarding Hurricane Lee throughout its cycle.