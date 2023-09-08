WINK News

Stellar Records opens in Fort Myers amid resurgence of vinyl records

Author: Katiuska Carrillo, Gulfshore Business
An avid music lover since childhood, owner Liz Cochran fulfilled a dream she’s been chasing for years by opening Stellar Records in Fort Myers.  

“I wanted to be able to be in the community and help people heal through music and give them a place to gather,” Cochran said. “Music is something that brings everyone together.” 

The woman-owned and operated record shop at 4204 Cleveland Ave. had its grand opening last weekend, which showcased the record revival trend seen over the years. 

