Women of Steel conference brings community together in Naples

The Women of Steel business conference was held at the Arthrex headquarters in Naples on Friday.

It was an event designed for women executives and entrepreneurs on the precipice of greatness.

This year’s event joined with Impact Dunbar to focus on the Dunbar community while also offering scholarships to 10 women who serve or have businesses in Dunbar.

“It is such an honor to be able to be in the presence of so many outstanding, wonderful women,” said Autumn Watkins Holloway, one of the 10 scholarship winners.

Scholarship winners. (CREDIT: WINK News)

She couldn’t be more grateful to hear the positive messages, but her community in Dunbar is underserved.

“One thing that I always think about is the legacy of the Dunbar community,” she said. “We are built on a community of love, community, faith and togetherness. So I am very proud to be at the Lee County Black History Society so that I can help to instill additional pride into the Black community.”

Even in the face of adversity, Watkins Holloway is grateful for Dunbar’s impact on her life.

“Our community is a community that really fosters unity,” she said.

Autumn Watkins Holloway. (CREDIT: WINK News)

These women show grit and share empowerment while earning a name for themselves. They were all panelists at the conference attended by 200 women.

“For me, it’s always about making sure that you know your own value,” said Chicos CEO Molly Langestein.

Elyse Lipman, CEO of Lipman Family Farms, said she enjoys being the one in the room with no answers.

“I’d rather have more questions than answers and get the chance to learn from people who are true experts and truly passionate about what they do,” Lipman said.

The crowd listened to life-changing advice, words of empowerment and love, even kicking off their heels to keep energy flowing.

They told WINK News they left with advice they can hold onto forever.

“Explore and always be learning, read things, talk to people and ask questions,” Langenstein said. “When you do feel like an outsider in the room, when you don’t feel like you are the expert or that you know everything, that’s a real strength. Lean into that because what you’re bringing is a different perspective and not to shy away from that.”