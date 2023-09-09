Copperleaf golf tournament honors veterans in Estero

The Copperleaf Charitable Foundation is hosting a vast golf tournament for veterans at the Copperleaf Community in Estero.

Copperleaf Community partnered with Home Base Florida for its annual veterans’ appreciation golf tournament. Saturday morning, Copperleaf Club members and Home Base veterans members embarked on an 18-hole tournament.

Bill O’Dell, a board trustee of the Copperleaf Community Foundation, told WINK News the date of the tournament is no coincidence. The anniversary of Sept. 11 stirs emotion in the veteran community.

“It’s the closest day we could get to September 11, which is a very difficult time for veterans. They remember all the things that happen,” said O’Dell, “We’re just delighted to be able to do it. And golf, fortunately, is a perfect outlet.”